Weekend music happening island wide

A lot is happening this weekend on the occasion of Halloween. But one thing that remains the same, no matter the season, is live music nights and this weekend will have its fair share of performances all around the island.
On Friday Vinylio Wine Etc in Limassol will welcome the duo of Vicky Anastasiou on vocals and Ermis Michail on guitar who will perform the original arrangements of their favourite songs from various corners of the world using looped melodic and rhythmic patterns. From 8.30pm jazz tunes and more will fill the wine bar.
Welcoming the weekend with more of a rock mood is Savino Live in Larnaca as the local band the Cashiers perform at the venue on Saturday night. The four-member rock band will cover Greek and English tunes in a late-night show starting at 11pm.
Come Sunday and more music performances will take place. Vinylio invites two musicians that bring a Parisian aroma. Vanessa Megalemou will perform songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Dalida, Barbara and others, accompanied by Vasilis Vourvopoulos to wrap up another week of events.
In the capital the Nicosia International Festival continues with two well-known Greek stars performing at the Municipal Theatre this Sunday in a concert titled I Call These Songs my Motherland – Smyrna 1922-2022. Singer Eleni Tsaligopoulou, actress Eleni Kokkidou and six virtuoso musicians will take audiences back to the beginning of the 20th century with the cosmopolitan atmosphere of Smyrna. One hundred years from the anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, Tsaligopoulou performs timeless songs from Smyrna and works by composers of the time, while Kokkidou narrates testimonies of the uprooting and excerpts from related works of Greek literature.
Vicky and Ermis
Duo perform live using improv and loops. October 28. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430
Cashiers
Local rock band play live. October 29. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm, music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
French Special Jazz
Duo brings a Parisian aroma. October 30. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430
I Call These Songs my Motherland – Smyrna 1922-2022
Concert with singer Eleni Tsaligopoulou, actress Eleni Kokkidou and six virtuoso musicians. October 30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com