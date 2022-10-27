October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Alleged school arsonist reports to Limassol police station

By Gina Agapiou071
police car 16

The 34-year-old man, who has recently been identified through DNA as a suspect in a 2007 arson at a Limassol school, has been arrested early on Thursday.

The suspect denied involvement in the case, police spokesman Marinos Vassiliou told the Cyprus Mail.

According to the officer, the 34-year-old presented himself to a police station of the Limassol district on Wednesday morning.

He was questioned and then released.

“During questioning, he denied the charges against him and made some allegations which are being investigated,” Vassiliou said.

Once the case file is completed, it will be sent for examination to the legal service which will provide further instructions.

Police issued an arrest warrant against the man on Tuesday, on suspicion of setting fire at the secretary’s office at the Ayios Nicolaos high school when he was a student there, 15 years ago.

The fire caused extensive damage to the room, amounting to about €6,500, Vassiliou said.

However, police had no lead in their investigations, until a few days ago, when DNA material that was found at the scene matched with the 34-year-old’s.

