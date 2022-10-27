October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Icon illegally taken by RAF pilot in 1974 returned to Cyprus Church

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
dr

An icon of Saint John, illegally exported from Cyprus in 1974, was handed over to the Church during an event at the Archbishopric on Thursday.

An announcement said that on behalf of Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the Bishop of Karpasia Christophoros, received the icon which had been transported from Cyprus to the United Kingdom in 1974 by a Royal Air Force pilot.

The icon was handed over to Bishop Christophoros by art historian, Maria Paphiti, who represented both the anonymous donor (former possessor) and Marc-André Renold, professor of Art Law and Cultural Heritage at the University of Geneva and holder of the chair of UNESCO in International Cultural Heritage Law, with whom she had collaborated for the repatriation of this icon.

The presentation of the icon by Paphiti to Bishop Christophoros was attended by secretary of the Archbishop’s office, Michalis Pavlou, the deacon Michalis Nikolaou, the Byzantinologist Dr. Christodoulos Hadjichristodoulou and Dimos Dimos, financial director of the Holy Archdbishopric of Cyprus.

The icon had been illegally exported by a Royal Air Force officer, who was serving on the island in 1974. The son of the late officer thought it right to return the icon to its place of origin. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, has no monetary or other claims but he set as a condition that the icon be returned to its lawful owner, namely the Church of Cyprus, and that nobody benefit financially from its repatriation. As of Thursday the icon is in the custody of the Holy Archbishopric of Cyprus.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Russia’s stance on the Cyprus issue remains unchanged, says Zakharova

Elias Hazou

House passes bill regulating 0.4 per cent tax on real estate sales

Elias Hazou

House interior committee discuss media ownership transparency

Nikolaos Prakas

Police ‘performed well’ in enforcing Covid protocols, 3.2m checks, 42,482 fines issued

Elias Hazou

Upcoming live music at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus ranked 18th out of 140 countries for adherence to rule of law

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign