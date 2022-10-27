October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AppsBusinessInternationalSocial Media

Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

By Reuters News Service025
file photo: illustration shows elon musk's twitter profile on smartphone and printed twitter logos
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange’s website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

Musk, the world’s richest person, visited Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company’s top boss after updating his profile bio to “Chief Twit”.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers.

The deal’s completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

The company’s stock closed at $53.35 on the NYSE on Wednesday. They were up about 1 per cent at $53.90 in extended trading, slightly below Musk’s offer price.

