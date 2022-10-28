A packed November coming up at Rialto Theatre

New month, new performances. Caught in between the aftermath of summery fiestas and the anticipation of Christmas markets and concerts, this November will see dozens of artistic happenings will soon arrive at Rialto Theatre.

1984

Opening the new month’s agenda is a Cypriot adaptation of George Orwell’s prophetic tale 1984. November 2’s performance by THOC’s New Stage is a daring adaptation for the stage by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan that brings to life this dystopian masterpiece. Translated into Greek, the production is a captivating performance of a world not too far from the one we currently find ourselves in.

Stories from the Cave

A few days later, and narrator Marina Katsari and musician Anastasia Demetriadou present Stories from the Cave. In their performance on November 4, the women immerse themselves into the primal calling of discourse and sound, reinventing archetypal tales of women who decided to break free from the cave of their body and mind.

Eden For All

Time for foreign cinema. As the Weeks of the German Language 2022 take place, the Embassy of Switzerland hosts a film screening on November 5. The film Eden For All will be screened in Swiss German with English subtitles and follows Nelly who moves in with her slightly demented grandmother to her plot in the community garden. Inspired and supported by her enamoured neighbour, she sets off to fight the pedantic president of the family garden, Franco, and unwittingly shakes the well-kept secret that once divided her family – and which had its beginning in the colourful and multicultural community garden world.

Cyprus Choreography Platform

November 11 and 12 will be dedicated to dance as the Cyprus Choreography Platform returns. The 2022 choreography institution will present eight contemporary choreography projects by both established and upcoming choreographers.

A Tribute to Giorgos Loris

Next on Rialto’s stage is a tribute to Giorgos Loris. One year after the passing of the actor and singer, Akel and Kanali 6 pay homage to his life. The event on November 14 will include screenings showcasing his life and work as well as addresses, followed by an artistic programme curated by actors, musicians and friends of Loris.

And tomorrow, the whole world

November 16 will continue the German film screenings with And Tomorrow, the Whole World about Luisa, a first-year law student who leaves her conservative family background behind and becomes a member of a rag-tag collective of Antifa activists. This screening will keep the original German but will include Greek subtitles.

Body of Mine

November 18 will return to dance as Panayiotis Tofi presents his new choreographic creation which stems from an evolving movement and composition research on the anatomy and function of the human body, as well as the ways in which emotions are kept or expressed through it.

Memories of Refugees

Marking of 100 years since the Asia Minor Catastrophe, Limassol Folklore Association will present a dance and music performance inspired by the key role of singing and dancing as part of the collective identity and memory of the Hellenic refugee population. The November 20 event aims to highlight their immense music and dance wealth and diversity proving the remarkable cultural legacy of Anatolian Greeks.

Queer Wave 2022 Launch Event

On November 24, the Cyprus LGBTQI+ Film Festival will make its first appearance in Limassol. A special screening is planned at the Rialto Theatre on the occasion of Queer Wave’s third edition, taking place between November 25 and December 4 in Nicosia.

Success Story

Music will be up next as the Trio Ostinato present the performance Success Story. Through music compositions and visual material, Success Story presents a series of events that have torn Cypriot society apart during the past 100 years, in which piano, violin and percussions co-exist while combining contemporary improvisation techniques. Focusing on the interaction between acoustic and electronic instruments, Trio Ostinato draws on broader social issues.

A theatrical memo on Anna Politkovskaya

A play presenting the real life of Anna Politkovskaya through her writings, interviews and correspondence will follow on November 25. Written by Tony-awarded playwright Stefano Massini the play draws on democracy, freedom of expression and press, and it is presented for the first time in Cyprus in a contemporary staging by Diomedes Koufteros, with Elena Agathokleous playing the lead.

The Magical World of Lieder

As the end of November approaches the Weeks of the German Language 2022 wrap up with a recital dedicated to the Magical World of Lieder. An on-stage musical collaboration between Cypriot sopranos Chryso Makariou and Mariza Anastasiadou will bring great compositions of Brahms, Schubert and Strauss and poetry by JW von Goethe, H Heine to life.

Iakovos Kambanellis in Limassol

November 29 will pay tribute to poet and playwright Iakovos Kambanellis with a screening of the film The Root based on Michalis Pitsillides’ short story titled Rooting in My Earth, with Iakovos Kambanellis as the narrator, director and screenwriter of the film.

O Dark, Dark, Dark

Finally, the last of the month’s performances at Rialto Theatre is a dance piece choreographed by Fotis Nikolaou. With some eight dancers on stage, the piece recalls the dark game of the mind that keeps people trapped in the company of their fears and weaknesses and conveys that never-ending internal battle humans face with themselves.

Find tickets and more details about all performances at www.rialto.com.cy