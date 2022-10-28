October 28, 2022

Fire at centre for unaccompanied minors

A room at Hope for Children’s home for unaccompanied minors in Larnaca has been destroyed in a fire, the fire service said on Friday.

According to a tweet by spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire service was alerted to the fire around 9.50 on Thursday night, sending two fire engines to the home, which is located on Yiannis Kranidiotis avenue in Larnaca.

Although the blaze was extinguished, the room was substantially damaged and the rest of the building’s first floor was also affected.

All children were evacuated and none were injured, Kettis said, adding that they were moved to a hotel.

He also said that the fire service and police will begin investigating the causes of the fire, which according to him “is likely to have been caused by a minor being careless”.

 

