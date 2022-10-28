October 28, 2022

Government has not given up the struggle for a solution

By Nikolaos Prakas0253
Children waiting for the start of the parade in Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

The government has not given up its struggle for a solution to the Cyprus problem, deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said marking the Greek Oxi day holiday in Polis Chrysochous on Friday.

Reading out a message on behalf of the government, she said that every year Cyprus commemorates all those that fought in World War II, and the Greek resistance that fought against the Axis powers for “the highest value, freedom.”

“We commemorate all that gave their life to establish peace and security in Europe and the world,” she said.

However, Parisinou added that the struggle in Cyprus has not stopped as the country remains divided and lives with the catastrophic consequences of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

She said that there are “visible dangers from the occupation, which have extended to a social and financial level.

“The government did not cease for a moment to make efforts for substantial negotiations, which will lead to the solution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of international law, European principles and values, and the resolutions of the United Nations,” she said.

The government spokeswoman added that the goal is to make Cyprus a functional state for all its legal residents, without guarantees, without occupying troops, and without intervention rights from foreign guardians.

“Our struggle is being conducted with peaceful methods and with diplomatic mobilisation so as to remove Turkey’s external treachery and aggressive behaviour,” she said.

Commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Parisinou said that after February 24, the day of the invasion, and the difficult circumstances that prevail in the wider area of the eastern Mediterranean, the government is trying to showcase the role Cyprus can play.

“The President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades asserts the clear positions of the Republic of Cyprus as well as the important geostrategic role that our country can play in effectively dealing with serious crises and modern developments,” she said.

