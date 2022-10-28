October 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police officers injured in fracas with migrants

By Nick Theodoulou0313
Five police officers were lightly injured after a fight broke out with five migrants out at the migration office in Paphos.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the five suspects, joined by family members, went to the office to submit a written application – but were told that they required an appointment to do so.

A police announcement said at that point the group then became agitated and had an altercation with the police officers at the scene, who were attempting to restore order.

The five suspects were arrested for making threats, resisting, and interfering with state officials.

The police officers were taken to hospital where they received treatment and were then released.

