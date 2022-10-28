October 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrests after 7kg cannabis found

By Nikolaos Prakas0117
cannabis
File photo

Police arrested two people in Nicosia after they were found with just over seven kilogrammes of cannabis, authorities said on Friday.

According to police, during checks on Thursday afternoon, two vehicles being driven by a 33-year-old and 31-year-old were stopped.

Before stopping the vehicles, the 33-year-old had been spotted receiving a bag from the 31-year-old and putting it in the car.

During checks by Ykan drug squad officers found the bag in the 33-year-old’s car, which had 4kg and 584g of cannabis.

In the car of the 31-year-old police also found another 117g of cannabis.

Police arrested the two, and then conducted investigations at their homes. They found 2kg and 760g of cannabis at the home of the 31-year-old.

In total, police said that they found 7.5 kg of cannabis. The two were arrested and are in police custody.

 

