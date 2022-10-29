October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessCryptocurrencies

Britain proposes regulation of all cryptoassets

By Reuters News Service01
sterling pound crypto bitcoin

Britain would have the power to regulate all cryptoassets under a proposal the UK financial services minister has added to a draft law before parliament that will almost certainly pass.

Andrew Griffith, re-appointed as City Minister on Thursday by Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, put forth the amendment to the financial services and markets bill, which parliament has begun approving.

The bill, as originally drafted, gives the Financial Conduct Authority powers to regulate stablecoins only, but the amendment broadens the remit to cover promotions for all cryptoassets.

“This new clause amends the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can be relied on to regulate cryptoassets and activities relating to cryptoassets,” the amendment says in a parliamentary document dated Thursday.

An amendment put forward by the government means it will almost certainly get passed into law.

It would put Britain more on par with the European Union’s markets in cryptoassets law which is now being finalised, seen as the world’s first comprehensive set of rules to regulate the emerging crypto sector.

Separately on Thursday, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said the central bank is moving forward to create a regulatory framework for systemic stablecoins. This will allow both non-banks and BoE-regulated banks to innovate, and a public consultation paper on the new regime will be published next year, Woods said.

Related Posts

UK to call Northern Ireland election within next 12 weeks

Reuters News Service

Bank instant payment shift to help business and consumers, says EU

Reuters News Service

Credit Suisse’s strategic overhaul at a glance

Reuters News Service

France’s Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties

Reuters News Service

For Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part

Reuters News Service

Tesla faces US criminal probe over self-driving claims

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign