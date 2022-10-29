October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence

By Reuters News Service00
premier league leicester city v manchester city
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with his teammates

A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front.

Leicester responded well and has a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar.

The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stay 17th.

Related Posts

Swiatek poised for picture-perfect finish to 2022 at WTA Finals

Reuters News Service

Red Bull to pay $7 mln fine for F1 cost cap breach

Reuters News Service

‘The potential is incredible,’ Klopp defends Nunez’s Liverpool start

Reuters News Service

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup

Reuters News Service

Vieira urges FA to be ‘more ambitious’ in increasing diversity

Reuters News Service

Injured Haaland ‘feeling better’ ahead of Leicester trip, says Guardiola

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign