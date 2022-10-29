October 29, 2022

Police looking for those who started Pournara clashes (Videos)

migrants leave pournara refugee camp during clashes on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants leave Pournara refugee camp during clashes in Kokkinotrimithia on the outskirts of Nicosia

Police on Saturday said they are looking for five people following recent clashes among asylum seekers at the Pournara reception centre which injured residents and damaged 24 large tents.

Most people who fled the camp due to the troubles after fires were lit, have returned, police spokesman Christos Andreou told radio Trito on Saturday morning.

However, the instigators left the camp and are wanted, he said.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of the destruction at Pournara have been circulating social media showing burnt tents and destroyed equipment.

Clashes started at around 11am on Friday between two groups at the overcrowded reception centre. Residents lit fires at different parts of the Kokkinotrimithia facility which injured 20 residents and two security guards. Some 24 fabric tents were damaged.

Media reported police used tear gas. The situation calmed down three hours later.

Due to the ongoing problems and frequent fights that break out in the facility, Andreou said police have strengthen their presence in the area and increased patrols.

He added further strengthening of the policing is expected in early 2023 with newly recruited officers.

On Friday, Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou said the clashes broke out due to the migrant centre’s overcrowding. Pournara has been hosting well over its 1,000 person capacity as Cyprus struggles to cope with an influx of asylum seekers from Syria and from African countries.

Meanwhile, Kokkinotrimithia community leader Christakis Meleties told the state radio station he requested a private meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades whom he expects to intervene to resolve the issue caused by the large influx of migrants.

“The community cannot bear the cost of the migration issue,” he said.

 

