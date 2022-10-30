October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Duo wanted by Larnaca police in night time hit-and-run case

By Sarah Ktisti00
The two assailants got into a car and reversed at high speed, hitting the 34-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

Two people aged 37 and 36 are wanted by Larnaca police in a case involving the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man in a hit-and-run that took place on Saturday night.

In his statements, Larnaca police spokesman Haris Hadjiyiasemi said that “at around 9.30pm on the evening of Saturday, October 29, information was received from the control centre that there was an injured person on a specific street in the city who was hit by a car, the driver of which left the scene”.

According to Hadjiyiasemis, at around 9.15pm two people were spotted removing a catalytic convertor from a car parked in the area. The two individuals were noticed by patrons of an adjacent restaurant and chased, including the 34-year-old injured man.

The two assailants got into a car and reversed at high speed, hitting the 34-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

The 34-year-old man, who was found injured on the ground with fractures to various parts of his body, was transferred to Larnaca general hospital for treatment.

From testimony obtained by the police, arrest warrants were issued against two individuals aged 37 and 36, for the offence of attempted premeditated murder, the photographs of which will be released for their identification, police said.

Related Posts

Outcome of February elections could impact path of Cyprob ‘for better or worse’, UN Cyprus envoy says

Sarah Ktisti

Dust in the atmosphere on Sunday, mountain rain showers forecast from Monday

Sarah Ktisti

Man, 33, arrested in connection to burglary and theft during traffic check

Sarah Ktisti

Traffic cops catch driver, 59, driving recklessly on motorway

Sarah Ktisti

Artificial lawns: where the grass is always green

Annette Chrysostomou

Housing and visa complications are putting off foreign professionals

Agnieszka Rakoczy
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign