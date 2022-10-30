Ozersay claims US is sending a message to Turkish Cypriot side after lifting Cyprus arms embargo

Accusations against the United States of putting its own national interests ahead of regional stability and “violating” airspace in the north of the island as a means of sending a message to the Turkish Cypriot side, were among the claims made by the leader of the People’s Party in the north, Kudret Ozersay.

Ozersay expressed his concern about what he deemed was the violation of the north’s airspace by the US, Cyprus News Agency (Cna) reported on Sunday.

On October 27, state broadcaster Cybc reported that American F-22 fighter jets flew over Famagusta and Karpasia in the context of a US exercise in the eastern Mediterranean.

The information was revealed by Cybc on the day of the start of the exercise, which will end on November 5.

The government spokesman said that the Cyprus FIR was used in consultation with the Cypriot government.

According to information, the flights over the occupied areas were carried out, ignoring the occupying authorities.

Ozersay said the US is sending a new message to the Turkish Cypriot side since lifting the arms embargo on Cyprus.

He claimed that “the US sent the message to the Turkish side that they will not be satisfied with the lifting of the arms embargo and that they can take actions that will escalate the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region”.

He also stated that “this matter must be evaluated together with the Turkish authorities without delay. Even if no real action is taken, a diplomatic protest must follow. This silence may open the door to other violations later.”

Stating that under the 1960 Treaties, in addition to the UK’s sovereign bases, the UK has also acquired the right to use Cypriot airspace without having to obtain permission, Ozersay added that “this does not apply to the US. Furthermore, disregarding our authority in an area under our control, even if it is the US, should not go unnoticed,” he added.

Ozersay even went as far as to claim that the US was willing to risk regional stability in the name of its own national interests.

“The rivalry between the US and Russia and its regional implications have once again shown us all that the US can sacrifice or at least risk regional peace and stability for its national interests,” Ozersay concluded.