October 30, 2022

Tatar demands justice for murder of Turkish Cypriot inmate at central prisons

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Sunday demanded the identification and conviction of those responsible for the death of a Turkish Cypriot inmate at the Central Prisons in Nicosia.

Referring to the death of 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, Tatar called on the Greek Cypriot side to “identify and punish the criminals”, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

“Such a serious incident in prison, where the Greek Cypriot side (Republic of Cyprus) is responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of human life, is problematic and the result of great negligence,” Tatar said in a statement.

According to Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot side has asked to be informed about the details of the case through the technical committee on crime.

“The matter is being closely monitored,” he added.

Nicosia district court on Saturday remanded eight prisoners following the murder of a 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot inmate at the central prisons.

The suspects, who have been remanded for eight days, will be reportedly held in separate cells.

They were arrested late on Friday as part of police investigating the premeditated murder.

Investigations started after Cidan was found dead in his cell on Thursday night, carrying multiple injuries.
The autopsy showed his death was caused by bodily injuries, which suggests he was beaten to death. His attackers possibly used a sharp object according to reports.

Authorities identified three individuals from CCTV footage from the wing where Cidan was being housed. They had presented their IDs and were the last people who appear to enter the victim’s cell before he was found dead.

The other five are of Turkish origin, one of whom is considered a prime suspect.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply. He was serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”, reported to include eight years for possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

