October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Interior Minister to sign agreement for €10 mln in Swiss aid over migrant flows

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris at the the EU council of interior affairs in Brussels

Interior Minister, Nicos Nouris, on Monday will sign an agreement in Switzerland providing a financial contribution of €10 million to Cyprus for the management of migration flows.

The Minister travelled to Bern on Sunday.

According to a statement by the ministry, during his visit, Nouris will sign the agreement with Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss federal councillor and head of the federal department of justice and police.

The agreement will be signed on Monday at noon and is part of the Swiss Support Mechanism for European countries that face an excessive migration burden.

During his stay in Bern, Nouris will also have a bilateral meeting with Keller-Sutter during which issues of common interest will be discussed, it is added. More bilateral meetings at experts’ level will take place to exchange views and best practices regarding asylum procedures.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

