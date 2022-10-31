October 31, 2022

Negotiations on maritime border with Lebanon progressing well

Negotiations between Cyprus and Lebanon over delineating their maritime border are progressing well and there is optimism it will be resolved, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Teams from the two countries met over the weekend with the aim of finding a lasting solution on the maritime border issue, which has stalled since a preliminary agreement in 2007.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Demetris Demetriou told the state broadcaster that the two teams discussed the matter on good terms, adding that the foreign minister will be updated on the upcoming steps to be taken.

Prior to the weekend meeting, Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis said that: “There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily.”

Lebanon and Cyprus reached a maritime border agreement in 2007 but it was never ratified by Lebanon’s parliament and therefore never went into force.

Cyprus delineated its maritime exclusive economic zone vis-a-vis Israel in 2010. Lebanon and Israel officially delineated their contested sea boundary on Thursday, following years of US-mediated indirect talks.

 

