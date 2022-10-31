October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos man wanted for pawning €‎10,000 bracelet

Police are seeking a 58-year-old man from Paphos in a case of theft and money extortion by false representation.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, on October 27, a 29-year-old woman reported the loss of a gold bracelet worth €‎10,000 sometime in September. The complainant told police she did not know under what circumstances it got lost, but declared it as lost property.

Following investigation, police obtained testimony that a bracelet had been brought by a 58-year-old person to a pawn shop, where it was sold as gold.

The pawn shop had complied with regulations requiring items to be photographed, as a result of which, the bracelet in question was identified as the one reported as lost.

Police issued an arrest warrant against the 58-year-old for theft and obtaining money by false pretences and he is wanted. Investigations are ongoing.

