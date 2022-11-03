November 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ieronymos of Athens in Cyprus to visit Archbishop Chrysostomos

By Gina Agapiou0162
greece
Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens visited the island on Thursday to see the prelate of Cyprus church who has been in critical condition due to intestinal cancer.

The Athens archbishop arrived at around 3pm at Larnaca international airport and immediately departed for the archbishopric in Nicosia.

There, he visited Archbishop Chrysostomos, who is being treated at his residence by his doctors and 24/7 nurses.

Chrysostomos, who has been battling intestinal cancer for the last four years, has been in critical but stable condition in recent weeks.

Speaking to the media, Archbishop Ieronymos said he was conveying the wishes of the Greek church and the people of Greece.

“With great emotion today I am in our beloved Cyprus, with a wish from my heart, but also from the heart of all the priests of the Church of Greece and our people. I come here to bring the warm wishes for health of His Beatitude and dear brother,” he said.

He described the archbishop of Cyprus as “a personality who offered a lot, not only to the Church of Cyprus and Hellenism, but he is also a distinguished personality in the field of Orthodoxy”.

“We wish that God will give him health and strengthen in his difficult hours.”

