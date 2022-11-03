November 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nemesis exercise ‘aimed at strengthening multinational cooperation’

By Jonathan Shkurko073
Charalambos Petrides at the JRCC

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said Cyprus was committed to upholding its responsibilities arising from oil and gas exploitation activities in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Petrides’ comments came on the sidelines of the multinational search and rescue exercise Nemesis 2022, that took place on Thursday with the participation of eight countries, including Cyprus.

Other participating countries included Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Speaking at the joint search and rescue coordination centre JRCC in Larnaca, Petrides said the exercise was aimed at strengthening multinational cooperation between countries as well as improving readiness should emergencies arise within the EEZ.

Petrides also thanked the over 20 government agencies and private organisations that took part in the exercise, which he called “a complete success”.

“This important multinational exercise has become one of our flagship activities,” he said.

“Nemesis has now entered its ninth consecutive year since its implementation in 2013 and has become an integral part of our annual exercise programme with key partners, stakeholders, government agencies, the private sector and most importantly the oil and gas industry.”

The minister also added that Cyprus is making continuous efforts to improve and upgrade its response in case of emergencies in the EEZ, such as terrorist attacks, search and rescue operations.

“The success of this multinational exercise is based on the high level of cooperation and coordination among all participants. It is an integrated and holistic exercise involving the private sector and the oil and gas industry in order to integrate their needs.

“Nemesis represents a great opportunity to learn valuable lessons that will enhance our capabilities and update our processes.

“We hope that next year, on the tenth anniversary of the annual exercise, more countries will participate,” he concluded.

