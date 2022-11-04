November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Civil defence uses drones to locate missing person

By Nikolaos Prakas0123
civil defence

Civil defence said on Friday that it had used droned to help the police find a lost person in the Limassol area overnight.

According to an announcement, police alerted them to the incident at around 12:30am.

They mobilised a team of 11 people and three drones to search for the individual, who was found at approximately 8am in the Pyrgos area.

The individual was in good health, the civil defence said.

 

