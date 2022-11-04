November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUSAWorld

G7 Russian oil price cap applies only to seaborne crude

By Reuters News Service047
russian oil cap
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock poses for a family photo with her counterparts Melanie Joly of Canada, Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan, Antony Blinken of the U.S., Catherine Colonna of France, James Cleverly of Britain, Josep Borrell of EU and Antonio Tajani of Italy during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The price cap on Russian oil exports to be imposed by G7 countries and Australia next month will apply only to seaborne cargoes through the first landed sale and will exclude shipping and trading costs, a coalition official said on Friday.

Details of the price cap are being finalized as a December 5 deadline for launching the scheme and a European Union embargo on Russian crude approaches, but discussions on the level of the price cap are still continuing. The plan aims to scales back Moscow’s oil revenues to levels prior to its invasion of Ukraine while keeping Russian crude on the global market to avoid further price spikes.

Coalition officials told Reuters on Thursday that the price level be a fixed per-barrel dollar price that would be regularly reviewed, rather than a discount from market prices.

Under the loading rules, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, any oil that is re-sold while the crude is still en route to a landed destination must be priced at or below the cap level, the official said.

“Once the oil completes its first landed sale, it can be sold at market prices,” the coalition official said. “As long as it doesn’t go back out to sea it’s no longer ‘seaborne’ Russian oil.”

But if it is loaded back onto a tanker to be shipped elsewhere, the price cap again applies unless the crude has been substantially refined into other products, the official added.

The cap will not include the cost of freight or other trading and transportation costs, the official said, adding “In other words it will only apply to the physical molecules of Russian crude and refined products themselves — only the oil is capped.

Official oil price cap guidance is still under development and will be released before December 5, the official added.

Related Posts

Ontario schools shut as some 55,000 education workers strike in Canada

Reuters News Service

Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region

Reuters News Service

UK union suspends November rail strikes to hold pay talks

Reuters News Service

Nine health workers kidnapped in restive northwest Cameroon

Reuters News Service

G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force

Reuters News Service

North Korea flies jets, fires artillery near border after US and South extend drills

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign