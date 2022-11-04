November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Interview with actor Eugenio Mastrandrea for “Culturescope”

By Paul Lambis00
In an exclusive interview with Culturescope, showrunner and presenter PAUL LAMBIS speaks to Eugenio Mastrandrea, the Italian actor fronting the new Netflix miniseries ‘From Scratch’ alongside Zoe Saldana, discussing his personal life, the influences on his acting, his plans, and his love of traditional Italian cuisine.

Watch the full interview here: EUGENIO MASTRANDREA INTERVIEW
Visit the Culturescope website: www.culturescope.eu

Born and raised in Rome, Eugenio was trained as a theatre actor and shot to fame in Italy starring in the television series thriller ‘La Fuggitiva’. Although a relatively new actor on the block, Eugenio is likely to have a big career after his exemplary breakout performance in ‘From Scratch’ where he plays a talented chef by profession who struggles with his career.

The eight hour-long episodes of the show examine Amy (Zoe Saldana) and Lino’s relationship as well as the subtleties of their discordant families.The emotional storytelling also allows the characters to develop and change, showing that family bonds frequently have less to do with DNA and more to do with our decision to be there for the people we care about.

From Scratch. (L to R) Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler, Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano

Eugenio lyrically expresses his immediate connection with Lino. “I invested a great deal of myself in creating the character,” he said.

It did not take long to figure out that Lino revered authentic Italian cuisine. Like most Italians, Mastrandrea hails from a family where everyone is an excellent cook. “Food is central in my life,” he declares. Being an Italian by heritage undoubtedly helped him excel in his role.

The actor, who is still relatively unknown to viewers outside of Italy, will star with Denzel Washington in the next action movie The Equalizer 3 that is currently filming on location in Italy.

