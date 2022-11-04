November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man has licence suspended after crashing into building

By Jonathan Shkurko
police car 14

A 39-year-old man had his driving licence suspended on Friday after crashing into a fast-food shop in Peyia, hitting and injuring a 36-year-old man on Wednesday.

The man lost control of his vehicle on Michalakis Kyprianou Avenue in Peyia. He was then arrested after an alcohol test at the scene of the crash revealed a reading of 92μg instead of the permitted 22μg.

The 36-year-old was taken to Paphos General, where doctors determined he had multiple injuries.

He was kept in hospital for further care, and doctors said his conditions is serious but not life-threatening.

The 39-year-old is expected to appear before the Paphos criminal court at a later date.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigations.

 

