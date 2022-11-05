November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis

By Reuters News Service
Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the US rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.

Cash funds saw inflows of $62.1 billion in the latest week, reflecting investor demand for dollars, which in turn saw the 19th straight week of outflows from gold funds – the longest string of outflows since 2014, BofA said in its weekly “Flow Show” report, citing data from EPFR.

Equity funds posted $6.3 billion in inflows, with emerging markets funds recording their second straight weekly inflow, with $4.3 billion, and European equity funds posting their 38th weekly outflow, down $900 million, BofA added.

Stocks got a boost last week from a belief among investors that the Federal Reserve could shift the pace of rate hikes down a gear, as the economy shows signs of slowing.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has since poured cold water over such speculation, given stubbornly high inflation and a resilient labour market.

“Easy to pivot when unemployment is 8 per cent and inflation is 3 per cent. Much harder to pivot when inflation is 8 per cent & unemployment is 3 per cent,” BofA investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) gained almost 4 per cent last week, buoyed by optimism over quarterly earnings and the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Fed.

And yet the bank’s “Bull & Bear indicator” stayed at 0 for a seventh week, marking its longest period of “max bearish” since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

