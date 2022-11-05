November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
UK new car sales up by nearly a quarter in October

By Reuters News Service066
British new car registrations rose for the third consecutive month in October, up by around a quarter, according to preliminary industry data released on Friday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expects a market recovery in 2023.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

