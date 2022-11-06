November 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New clashes at Pournara, eight arrested

By Staff Reporter00
Pournara 01
File photo: (Christos Theodorides)

Eight people were arrested Saturday evening at the Pournara reception centre after new clashes broke out between residents and police tried to quell the disturbance.

A number of people were injured, some taken to hospital.

The incidents broke out around 5.45pm on Saturday, police said, when groups of people clashed with each other, using crowbars, stones and wood.

Police reinforcements from the Nicosia were sent to the scene to restore order.

They arrested eight young people suspected of being involved in the incidents.

Police said a small number of workers at Pournara were slightly injured.

Also, ten residents were taken to Nicosia General Hospital for treatment and after receiving first aid they were discharged.

Clashes broke at the centre over a week ago that also resulted in injuries, fires and damage to accommodation.

Dozens of people fled the facility at the time but returned later.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Fear of ‘chaos’ over CoLA fight

Kyriacos Iacovides

Officials sell ‘Cyprus Tomorrow’ plan to the public

Nikolaos Prakas

November concerts in the mountains

Eleni Philippou

Neophytou promises faster benefits, family support in election plan

Nikolaos Prakas

Nouris extends apology if wrong impression given by his HIV comments  

Nikolaos Prakas

Well-known ‘turtle protector’ and conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos dies aged 84 (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign