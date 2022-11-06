November 6, 2022

Pensioner heading out on hunting trip killed in road accident

A 74-year old driver was killed early Sunday on the old Limassol-Paphos road in the direction of Paphos as he set out on a hunting trip.

Hunting season began on Sunday.

Giorgos Andreou from Paphos was driving in the area of Petra tou Romiou around 5.30am when at some point he hit a concrete barrier placed on the road to indicate a diversion to the right towards the highway.

After hitting the barrier, his car overturned and landed in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver was killed instantly, police said.

Police said he had been wearing a seatbelt but that the impact had been violent. They would be assessing whether speeding might have been a factor, they said.

