November 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wet and stormy week ahead, especially on Monday

By Staff Reporter01800
Βροχές Λευκωσία

The met office has issued a yellow warning for storms and rain on Monday between 12 noon and 8pm.

Rainfall is expected to vary between 35 and 50 millimetres per hour, with possible hail.

The low pressure system ‘EVA’ which is affecting the Ionian region is moving southeast and weakening but it will impact the island between 12 noon and 8pm on Monday, the met office said.

On Sunday night there may be isolated showers mainly in coastal areas.

The temperature will drop to around 13C inland, around 15C on the south and east coasts, around 16C on the north and west coasts and 8C in the higher mountains.

Monday is expected to start with cloudy weather and isolated showers, which will intensify from noon and on.

“In some cases, storms may be severe and accompanied by hail,” the forecast said.
Winds will blow mainly southeast to southwest at weak to moderate, 3-4 but could gradually rise to 5 Beaufort inland.

Overnight on Monday, the effects of EVA should weaken.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy, while isolated showers are expected with possibly some isolated storms in some areas, initially mainly in eastern and northeastern regions and later in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain the same as Monday’s.

More rain and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday mainly in eastern and northeastern coastal areas. The temperature is not expected to change appreciably and will fluctuate close to or even slightly below the average ​​for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

‘Recognition through the backdoor’

Elias Hazou

German defence minister in Cyprus for talks

Staff Reporter

Consumer watchdog warns of new bank charges

Staff Reporter

The road not taken: hikers befuddled by unclear trails

Andria Kades

Political spat over village museum name 

Nikolaos Prakas

Karousos opens zivania festival in Alona

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign