November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annual Radiomarathon charity fundraiser

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Volunteers of the Radiomarathon 2022 took to the streets on Monday, collecting donations for the annual charity event that kicked off over the weekend.

As of 6am, volunteers were in the streets collecting donations for the radiomarathon and another 17 kiosks have been opened all over Cyprus for contributions to the cause, which is to aid children with special needs.

On CyBC’s Trito programme, a 42-hour marathon has been launched to collect more donations. It will end at midnight on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, main opposition Akel contributed to the radiomarathon, with the secretary-general of the party Stefanos Stefanou making the donation at one of the kiosks set up around Nicosia.

He said that he hoped despite the difficult circumstances people are facing they would embrace this effort and donate.

Ruling Disy MP Nicos Tornaritis also donated to the cause on behalf of his party, saying that the state has an obligation to help and strengthen citizens in a difficult situation.

Edek also contributed to the cause, saying the state needs to protect these children and their families.

Over the weekend, first lady Andri Anastasiades held an event for the radiomarathon at the presidential palace.

Children and their families were invited to the palace as part of the event.

