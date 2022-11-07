November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

€1.3m compensation to those in fishing sector

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A fisherman fixing his net

The department of fisheries and marine research on Monday announced the opening of a scheme aimed at compensating people working in the fishing sector whose businesses were disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The total budget of the scheme amounts to €1.3 million. People wishing to apply can do so until November 21.

“The purpose of the scheme is to provide financial compensation to enterprises in the fisheries sector to cover part of their operating costs, in an effort to mitigate the effects of the sudden increase in the prices of key production factors such as energy and raw materials,” the department said in a statement.

Moreover, it also released a TV commercial in cooperation with the Press and Information Office (PIO), explaining how people can apply for it.

