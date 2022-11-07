Archbishop to be buried on Saturday (update 3)

The funeral for Archbishop Chrysostomos will take place on Saturday at 12pm, the Holy Synod announced on Monday, following a snap meeting following his death.
“It will be centuries before the Church of Cyprus will forget him,” Paphos bishop Georgios said before the Holy Synod began convening at noon. “It is with greatest sorrow we formally announce the death of Cyprus’ Archbishop Chrysostomos, which happened today at 6:40am.”
The archbishop’s body will be embalmed and be available for the public to pay their respects at the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral, the bishop said.
Cabinet is also set to have an extraordinary session at 6pm, to decide how the state would honour the archbishop.
Reflecting on the archbishop’s accolades, the bishop added Chrysostomos made great leaps for the church and its administration, which cannot be left unnoticed by the Orthodox world, the bishop added.
House president Annita Demetriou paying her condolences to Archbishop Chrysostomos II”He restored the Synod of the Autocephalous Church of Cyprus. Since the 12th century, when the Latins abolished the 14 Bishoprics, our Church has been left without an Autocephalous Church Synod. An Autocephalous Church Synod means there are at least 13 Bishops. The Archbishop accomplished this,” the Paphos bishop told reporters.
The bishop added the archbishop had created a fund for all priests to be paid, irrespective of where they served, to which the archdiocese contributed millions of euros.
The archbishop also founded the Theological School and the large student accommodation in Limassol to support university students with financial problems, as well as creating the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral.
A short service was said at the cathedral, where the archbishop’s body was taken. Meanwhile, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople announced he was travelling to Cyprus for the funeral. He also carried out a short service to rest his soul at the Patriarchical Church.
House president Annita Demetriou visited the bishopric on Monday morning following his death and said “Cyprus’ Archbishop Chrystostomos was a very significant ecclesiastical figure. Our sorrow is great. We are here to formally express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and Holy Synod.”