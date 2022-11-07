November 7, 2022

Public should report any negative effects to medication

By Antigoni Pitta00

The health ministry on Monday urged the public to report any adverse effects to medications to contribute to medical safety in Cyprus as part of a worldwide campaign.

In a press release, the ministry said its pharmaceutical services have launched their seventh annual social media campaign, named #MedSafetyWeek, which is set to last between November 7 – 13.

Cyprus is one of the 82 participating countries in the campaign, which focuses on the role of medical professionals, patients and pharmaceutical regulators to report any unwanted effects and thus contribute to greater security when using medicines.

The statement explains that Cyprus has its own pharmacovigilance system in place which encourages the public to be actively involved in the process of collecting information.

“Since its launch, the system has contributed to spotting several security issues which had not been previously recorded in relation to certain medications, thanks to reports from the public,” it said.

Members of the public can submit reports for any adverse side effects to medication by visiting the pharmaceutical services website at ww.moh.gov.cy/phs, or on www.kitrinikarta.gov.cy.

It is also possible to submit a report by fax on 22608669 or by post at 15 Polyfimou street, 2033 Strovolos.

 

