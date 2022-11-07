November 7, 2022

Today’s weather: Yellow warning, rains, possible hail

On Monday, the effects from storm ‘Eva’ system are expected to be felt island-wide and a yellow weather warning is in effect, from 12:00 noon until 8 pm. The storm is expected to begin on the west coast with locally increased cloud cover and isolated rain or a storm. By noon the weather will become overcast, while from noon onwards rains and local storms are expected on the north coasts and progress to other areas of the island. Hail may also fall. Local effects are likely to be intense. Winds initially be north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, soon becoming mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, moderate to strong, up 5 to Beaufort. The sea will initially be calm to slightly rough, becoming unsettled by midday. Temperatures will rise to 24 C inland, on the south-east and east coasts, 22 C on the south-west, west and north coasts and 13 C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will remain mostly cloudy with localised showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. Late in the evening the effects will weaken and will be limited mainly to the eastern half of the island. The winds will initially weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, turning north-westerly to north-easterly, of the same intensity. The sea will be a bit rough. Temperatures will drop to 14 C in the interior, 15 C on the coast and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains or storms, mainly in the eastern half of the island and later also in the mountains. On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the southwest and on the south coast.

On Thursday, locally increased cloud cover is expected to bring further isolated rains, without excluding the possibility of an isolated storm, initially on the east coast and later in the mountains, around midday or afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably until Thursday, remaining close to the average for the season.

