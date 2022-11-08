November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Education

Gear Education becomes a Jamf School Partner

By Press Release00
apple

Gear Education became a Jamf School Partner, giving schools access to products that can help them build a stronger and more secure Apple environment.

The Cyprus-based education technology solutions company that works to empower teachers and students, announced its official partnership with Jamf, helping organisations succeed with Apple, as a reseller for Jamf’s education products, including Jamf School, to schools and organizations in the region.

Jamf School is a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution purpose-built for education. Its intuitive web-based interface allows IT administrators to easily deploy, manage and secure Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV devices. Jamf School, complete with teacher, student and parent apps, enables enhanced engagement between teachers, students and parents.

Earlier this year, Jamf Safe Internet was added to the education product suite; an optional integration to Jamf School that protects student and staff devices using content filtering and network protections against malware and phishing attacks.

By partnering with Jamf, Gear Education is empowered to provide schools and organizations with a better and more secure Apple ecosystem and environment. As part of the education technology services they offer, Gear Education can assist with licenses and deployment of Jamf education products.

Maximizing the value of technology in education is essential to Gear Education. “Implementing the right MDM can unify school stakeholders, from IT administrators, teachers, students to parents,” said Christina Shailas, founder of Gear Education. Jamf School is a powerful, simple, and affordable MDM that helps schools simplify IT workflow, manage devices and ensure an active and safe learning environment.

“Security, management, and efficiency are at the core of a successful K-12 education technology program. It allows schools to focus on using technology to enhance teaching and learning.”

For more information visit www.geareducation.com.

 

