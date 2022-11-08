November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Latest election poll shows Christodoulides in lead, Averof in second

By Andria Kades018
File photo: Presidential candidates Nicos Christodoulides (foreground), Andreas Mavroyiannis and Averof Neofytou

Presidential hopeful Nicos Christodoulides would gather the majority of the votes if elections were to be held right away, the latest poll published by Sigma revealed.

Carrying the lead at 30.8 per cent, he is followed by Disy leader Averof Neophytou with 19.6 per cent and Andreas Mavroyiannis, who has Akel’s backing, with 17.3 per cent.

Achilleas Demetriades follows by 4.2 per cent and Elam’s Christos Christou with 4 per cent.

The findings of the fourth poll published to date were broadcasted on Monday evening. The poll by Prime Consulting surveyed 1,009 adults on behalf of Sigma TV between October 27 and November 3, with telephone interviews.

Over half of those surveyed – 58 per cent – believe Christodoulides will win the presidential elections, with the figure for Neophytou at a fraction – 17 per cent.

Should Christodoulides and Neophytou make it to the second round, the clear winner would be Christodoulides with 49 per cent and Neophytou with 25 per cent.

The two appear to be at loggerheads over Christodoulides presenting himself as an independent candidate while being a Disy career man. Both bickered intensely in the latest presidential debate, with Neophytou calling Christodoulides a liar multiple times.

Should Mavroyiannis and Christodoulides make it to the final round of votes, the latter would have the clear upper hand at 53 per cent, compared to Mavroyiannis’ 25 per cent.

If Neophytou and Mavroyiannis fight it off in the second round, the difference between them is far smaller, with Disy’s candidate at 36 per cent and 34 per cent for Mavroyiannis.

Interestingly, the poll revealed public sentiment towards the elections is overwhelmingly negative with 22 per cent describing the campaigns as “terrible” and 23 per cent as “meaningless.”

A total of 81 per cent responded that the candidates were simply carrying out theatrics while 13 per cent believe the presidential hopefuls have all their cards on the table.

