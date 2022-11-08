November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in central prison, criminal activity ruled out

By Nikolaos Prakas00
feature christodoulos authorities have struggled to control mobile phone usage in the prisons scaled

A prisoner died from choking on his own vomit while he was sleeping, the prisons department announced on Tuesday.

No details were given about the identity of the prisoner, as police investigations into his death were ongoing, a spokesman told the Cyprus Mail.

The prisons department said that doctors were called to the prisoner’s room, where they determined the cause of the death to be asphyxiation.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

The prisons have ruled out criminal action in the case, but police will continue to investigate the cause of the sudden death.

According to the prisons the family has been notified.

 

