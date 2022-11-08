November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon to take place November 20

By Jonathan Shkurko010
The fifth Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon will take place on November 20, with its start scheduled to be at Finikoudes beach.

The event is set to attract runners from up to 75 countries, with predictions estimating around 8,000 participants.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said the annual event is a great way to enhance tourism and sport on the island.

“The deputy ministry of tourism actively supports the Larnaca Marathon, which every year promotes the many attractions of the city to people from all over the world,” Perdios said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“After four successful editions of the event, we expect this year’s marathon to be another great success.”

The event will include a standard marathon of 42 kilometres, a half marathon, a 10-kilometre race and a five kilometre one.

Moreover, there will also be a one-kilometre race at the end of the event dedicated to children.

The record of the race is held by Vladislav Shchukin from Russia, who won last year’s marathon with a time of 2.31:20.

