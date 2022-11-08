November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Sistema Cyprus concert celebrates Universal Children’s Rights Day

By Eleni Philippou
A thousand sounds, a thousand rights! This is what Sistema Cyprus says as it prepares for a new concert later this month. On the occasion of the anniversary of the Universal Children’s Rights Day, Commissioner for Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou and Sistema Cyprus will host a concert under the title The Sounds of Rights. Children musicians and their teachers will take the Strovolos Municipal Theatre stage on November 20 at 6pm for a charming concert celebrating children’s rights all around the world.

120 children members of the orchestra, under the artistic direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate, will take part in this year’s annual event. “An event,” as the organisers say, “to remind us of our obligation to every child living in Cyprus to fully enjoy his/her rights without any discrimination and/or social exclusion.” ️

The concert is free with just a €1 online platform processing fee when booking tickets via www.soldoutticketbox.com.

 

The Sounds of Rights

Concert by Sistema Cyprus on the occasion of the anniversary of the Universal Children’s Rights Day. November 20. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. €1. www.soldoutticketbox.com

