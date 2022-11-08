Tepak professors among the world’s leading researchers

Twenty-four professors from the Cyprus university of technology (Tepak) have been included in a database among the world’s leading researchers.
The academics are included in recently updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators which include the world’s leading researchers, both throughout their academic careers and exclusively for the year 2021.
These lists are created at Stanford University in the United States by the team of Professor John P.A. Ioannides, using the SCOPUS database. Their method of creation is based on a detailed normalisation of the metric of citations attracted by published research articles, a key tool for identifying and assessing the impact of research work worldwide, to avoid misuse and misinterpretation.
The list of the world’s top researchers, throughout their academic careers, includes fifteen Tepak faculty members Professor Soteris Kalogirou, Professor Photis Panayidis, Professor Pantelis Keliris, Professor Vassilis Gekas (former faculty member), Professor Phaedon Kyriakidis, Assistant Professor Nikolaos Tzortzakis, Professor Andreas Lanitis, Associate Professor Hatzis Sotirios, Professor Hadjimitsis Diofantos, Associate Professor Konstantinidis Georgios, Associate Professor Karapanos Evangelos, Associate Professor Papastavrou Evridiki, Assistant Professor Agapios Athos, Dr Loizou Christos, and Senior Lecturer Floridis Georgios (former faculty member).
The corresponding list for the year 2021 includes the following eighteen faculty members of Tepak Professor Sotiris Kalogirou, Assistant Professor Anna Farmaki, Assistant Professor Nikolaos Tzortzakis, Associate Professor Vasillis Fotopoulos, Assistant Professor Athos Agapios, Associate Professor Georgios Konstantinidis, Associate Professor Andreas Charalambous, Professor Panagidis Fotis, Associate Professor Papastavrou Evridiki, Professor Hatzimitsis Diophantos, Associate Professor Karapanos Evangelos, Associate Professor Hatzis Sotirios, Senior Lecturer Floridis Georgios (former faculty member), Professor Lanitis Andreas, Dr Chrysargyris Antonios, Dr Themistocleous Kyriakos, Professor Kalli Kyriakos, and Dr Theodosiou Andreas.
Congratulating the faculty members, the Cyprus University of Technology said this move reflects the excellent research work carried out at the university.