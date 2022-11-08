November 8, 2022

Trafficker jailed for three and a half years

By Gina Agapiou00
A 37-year-old man was been jailed for three and a half years on Tuesday for assisting the illegal entry of irregular migrants into the republic.

He was arrested on July 30 this year, following a tip-off that he was driving a boat carrying nine Syrian men which had arrived on the coast of Cyprus on the same day.

Police said he was found guilty of the offence and was sentenced on Tuesday by the Larnaca criminal court.

