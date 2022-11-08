November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Turkey’s Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval

By Reuters News Service00
russia's president vladimir putin and turkey's president erdogan meet on the sidelines cica summit in astana

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara conveyed its expectation to see concrete steps from Sweden to fulfil anti-terrorism obligations under a deal clearing bids by the Nordic country and neighbouring Finland to join NATO.

In a joint news conference after a meeting in Ankara, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he understood Turkey’s fight against terrorism and vowed to fulfil security commitments the Nordic country made to get Ankara’s backing for its entry into NATO.

“In our meeting, we have openly shared our expectations for concrete steps regarding the implementation of the provisions in the memorandum,” Erdogan said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Turkey, a NATO member, raised objections, citing security concerns related to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups, and over the Nordic states’ ban on arms exports.

“I want to reassure all Turks, Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” Kristersson said.

The three countries signed a memorandum in June that lifted Turkey’s veto while requiring Sweden and Finland to address its remaining concerns.

In September, following the memorandum, Sweden and Finland reversed a ban against exporting military equipment to Turkey, a move welcomed as a positive step by Erdogan.

Related Posts

COP27: Polluters must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

Reuters News Service

Iran’s judiciary says it will deal firmly with protesters

Reuters News Service

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case

Press Association

Control of Congress – and Biden’s power – on the ballot

Reuters News Service

Brazil’s Lula hopes to unite rainforest nations, tap funding at COP27

Reuters News Service

COP27: Loss of Arctic summer sea ice ‘inevitable’ within 30 years — report

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign