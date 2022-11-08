November 8, 2022

Two men arrested on suspicion of €‎275,000 fraud

Police arrested two suspects who were taken into custody on Tuesday, to facilitate investigation into a case of fraud and embezzlement of €‎275,000.

According to a police statement, late in October this year, a 60-year-old man filed a complaint with Limassol CID stating that in November and December 2019, two male suspects, aged 44 and 41, had convinced him to give them the sum of €‎275,000 euros, to invest it on his behalf, in a land purchase –an investment they claimed, that would bring him a profit of €‎650,000.

For a period of time, the 60-year-old had been asking for information with the two suspects allegedly assuring him that his investment was doing well but that they had encountered some difficulties in completing the transaction. In a recent meeting, the man was told by the 41-year-old suspect that he had, in fact, been deceived.

Judicial arrests were issued against the suspects for the purpose of investigating the case of extorting money by false representation. Police arrested one man Monday evening a week ago, while the second was arrested upon arrival from abroad at Paphos airport on Sunday.

On Monday, the first suspect was issued a four-day detention order in court, while the second is expected to be brought before the court on Tuesday morning.

Limassol CID continues investigations.

