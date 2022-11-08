November 8, 2022

Woman dies from head injury after fall

By Gina Agapiou00

A 49-year-old woman who fell from a height of six metres while cleaning the windows of a house in Tersefanou died from a head injury, the autopsy showed on Tuesday.

The accident was reported to the police at 10pm on Saturday with officers rushing to the scene and finding the woman, whose head was bleeding, lying in the yard of the residence unconscious.

She was transported to the Larnaca general hospital where she died about two hours later.

The autopsy carried out on the body by state pathologist Angeliki Papeta on Tuesday showed she had suffered severe craniocerebral injury as a result of the fall.

According to the evidence under investigation, the woman appears to have fallen from a height of about six metres while she was cleaning the windows of the house where she was residing.

