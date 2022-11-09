November 9, 2022

Christofides re-elected as university rector

Tasos Christofides was named as rector of the University of Cyprus for a second term on Wednesday following elections.

This is the eighth elections for the position of rector, and Christofides was elected unanimously as there were no other candidates.

He will serve a four-year term in the position.

Christofides is also a professor at the department of mathematics and statistics.

Eligible to vote were 339 academic staff, 115 student representatives on the councils of departments, and 20 representatives from the administrative staff.

 

