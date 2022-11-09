November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Drunk driver crashes car, injuring a woman and two minors

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police car 02

A 74-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after crashing his car into a parked car in Kolossi, Limassol, injuring three people, including two minors.

The man was found positive in a preliminary breathalyzer test.

The accident took place at around 5.45pm when the 74-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car, where a 44-year-old woman was sitting.

Because of the sheer force of the crash, the parked car moved, hitting an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, injuring both.

All people involved in the crash were taken to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found out that the 11-year-old suffered a ruptured spleen, while the 13-year-old dislocated his shoulder and the woman had bruises on her head and face. The 74-year-old, however, only suffered minor injuries.

The 11-year-old had to be rushed to Nicosia general hospital. Doctors said he is out of danger, but he remains hospitalised in the intensive care unit.

The 13-year-old remained at Limassol general hospital under observation and the woman was discharged.

Police said the driver of the car was found to have an alcohol level of 68 micrograms/100ml, far in excess of the admissible limit of 22 micrograms per 100 ml of breath.

