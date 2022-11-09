November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free parking for archbishop’s funeral

By Staff Reporter00
Nicosia municipality announced that municipal parking within the city’s walls will be free on Saturday to ease people’s attending the funeral of the Archbishop Chrysostomos at the archbishopric.

Free parking for the hours of the funeral will be provided at Trikoupis-Liasidou, Pendadactylou, Tempon and Promachona Karafa near Famagusta gate, the municipality said.

In its announcement, the municipality also urged people to park outside the walls to avoid traffic congestion and walk to the cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas where the funeral will be held at noon.

To honour the memory of the late archbishop, all events organised by the municipality have been cancelled until the funeral, which will be attended by a delegation of the city council.

 

