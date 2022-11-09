Aphrodite Hills Resort welcomes the world famous international cyclosportive series L’Etape Cyprus by Tour de France, a unique opportunity for cyclists to discover the best cycling routes under similar conditions to the professional riders of the legendary race.

The inaugural event will take riders on a scenic ride that includes the idyllic vistas of Paphos, Limassol and Troodos regions. Participants will be able to choose between two distances and experience the full ride of 136 kilometres with more than 3000 metres of elevation, or the short ride of 62 kilometres and a total of 1200 metres of elevation.

This first ever weekend event which will commence on Saturday at Aphrodite Hills Resort with a day filled with French food, appearances from cycling legends, and family cycling fun followed by the L’Etape Cyprus event on Sunday.

The famous mascot of the Tour De France, Didi the Devil, will attend the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the travelling Tour de France Museum, look into French culture and watch Tour de France highlights.

During race day, awards such as King and Queen of the Mountain as well as classic prizes will be presented for the best overall climbing times. All finishers of the fully supported ride will receive a participation medal, official race T-shirt, entertainment, photos and more.

To participate, please register here: https://cyprus.letapebytourdefrance.com/

For accommodation, please see here: https://cyprus.letapebytourdefrance.com/blog/events/do-you-want-the-full-on-l-etape-cyprus-experience-

DISCOVER THE VILLAGE

Day 1 – Friday November 11

Athlete Village | Location: Beer Garden & Village Square | Date: Fri: 10:00 – 17:00

Visit L’Etape Cyprus athlete village and kick start your Tour de France experience! Create unique moments and spend some quality time with family and friends in our amazing host venue, Aphrodite Hills!

Expo | Location: Village Square | Date: Fri: 10:00 – 17:00

The 1st Edition Expo has something for everyone! Whether you want to discover the traveling Tour de France Museum or be part of a bike festival with dedicated workshops and industry suppliers we have something for you!

French Institute Activations | Location: Village Square | Date: Fri: 10:00 – 17:00

Don’t miss a unique opportunity to experience French culture, cuisine, and history at the heart of the Village Square in the amazing Aphrodite Hills Resort!

Didi The Devil Photopoint | Location: Village Square | Date: Fri: 10:00 – 17:00

More than a mascot, Didi the Devil is a legend! Almost an integral part of the Tour de France, we see him jump alongside the TDF riders each year and he will do the same for you at the 1st Edition of L’Etape Cyprus!

Bib Collection | Location: Village Square | Date: Fri: 10:00 – 17:00

Get equipped with all you need for the big day! Our team has prepared everything with care and is expecting to assist you at the Village Square in Aphrodite Hills.

Opening Ceremony | Location: Village Square | Date: Fri: 17:00

The 1st Edition of L’Etape Cyprus by Tour de France is finally here! Aphrodite Hills welcomes, for the first time in Cyprus, the leading sportive series for amateur riders; L’Etape by Tour de France.

Day 2 – Saturday November 12

Road Safety Workshop | Location: TBC | Date: Sat: 11:00

Organized in cooperation with Pilakoutas Group this workshop is delivered to you by the Cyprus Cycling Federation. Join us to find out more about cycling on roads safely and confidently and discuss ways to increase awareness among other road users.

Kids Fun Bike Ride | Location: Village Square | Date: Sat: 12:00

Dedicated to the young fans of cycling this event cannot be missed! Join us at the Village Square for a morning full of activity and fun for our little bike enthusiasts!

Race Briefing | Location: TBC | Date: Sat: 14:00 -15:00

Got questions about the 1st L’Etape Cyprus route, rules, and regulations? We got answers! Join one of two briefing sessions at Aphrodite Hills resort and put a tick on the box.

Day 3 – Sunday November 13

Race Start | Location: Aphrodite Hills Avenue | Date: Sun: 06:00

You’ve been training for months. You’ve been imagining this day for hours on end. It’s been the stuff of your dreams…and your nightmares. Now it’s time! Good luck to all participants!

Recovery Area | Location: Beer Garden | Date: Sun: From 10:00

You did it! Relax in our recovery area located at the marvelous, tree-covered Beer Garden at the heart of the Village Square in Aphrodite Hills for a very well-deserved beer!

Live Link with Radio Proto | Date: Sat: 10:00-1:00

Awards Ceremony | Location: Beer Garden | Date: Sun: 12:00 The Ride, 14:00 The Race

Join us to congratulate the history-making winners of the 1st L’Etape Cyprus by Tour de France and celebrate the Yellow, Green and Polka Dot TDF Jersey classifications!

