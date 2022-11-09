November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EducationSchool news

Pascal children improving their knowledge of the legal system

By Staff Reporter00

Limassol-based Pascal private school children participated in a mock trial over the weekend to improve their knowledge of the legal system and critical thinking.

The third annual high school mock trial of Pascal English and Greek school took place on Saturday with students and professionals from the Cyprus bar association.

“Knowledge of the legal system, critical thinking and writing a convincing and coherent argument are among the necessary qualifications and skills for a successful career in law,” a relevant press release said.

Simulating a real trial, various theories are tested during the mock trial with the participation of volunteers. Students have the opportunity to learn about the legal system, understand the components of a state and gain knowledge about the law, society and themselves through a practical experience outside the classroom.

This level of communication helps increase students’ basic skills, public speaking, analytical ability and confidence.

“Mock trial promotes collaboration between students of different abilities and interests, while allowing them to get in touch with the processes of our legal system,” the press release added.

Professionals from the Cyprus bar association took part in the process, giving participants the opportunity to work with them as well as receive feedback and advice on improving their skills.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

10th anniversary of the international multithematic bio-medical congress

Staff Reporter

UCLan Cyprus and Wargaming sign collaboration MoU

Press Release

Gear Education becomes a Jamf School Partner

Press Release

Grammar school organises Road Safety Week to raise awareness

Press Release

Tepak professors among the world’s leading researchers

Press Release

#YouthEmpowered: job-finding goes through social media

.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign