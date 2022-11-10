12 wineries celebrating Maratheftiko Day together

In a year that has been excellent for Cyprus wines, the second International Maratheftiko Day will take place December 1, a day of celebration of the indigenous grape variety, with various wine events planned across the Island.
Maratheftiko is an ancient red variety, and is considered by many to be the top indigenous grape. It is primarily used to produce premium red wines and some select rosés.
The occasion will be celebrated at the Almyra Hotel on Wednesday, November 23, with An Evening of Pafos Maratheftiko. The event will include 12 winemakers from the Paphos region who will come together to offer a tasting of their own Maratheftiko.
The participating wineries are Ezousa, Vouni Panayia, Makkas, Kolios, Kalamos, Nelion, Vasilikon, Makarounas, Tsangarides, Fikardos, Kamanterena and Mystis.
During the evening, guests will have the rare chance to wander from winery to winery at the exhibition in the hotel. They will be able to taste each of the wines and compare and find out more from the winemakers themselves and their teams. The event will be open from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.
Maratheftiko is usually a deep red colour, often with a slight hint of blue. It is considered a superior variety that gives a very concentrated wine with a strong colour and rich body. It has soft tannins with a distinct fruit aroma of cherries and blackberries. It was rediscovered as a grape variety in the 1890s (first mentioned by Mouillerfert in 1893) and today accounts for just five per cent of the island’s vineyards. The grape is scattered around vineyards in Cyprus, with its name in the Pitsilia region deriving from the Greek for “cotton” due to the appearance of its young leaves, which have a fluffy underside.
“Many winemakers now consider Maratheftiko to be the top red variety in Cyprus and are seeking new ways to harness its full potential. The evening at the Almyra will showcase the 12 wineries’ examples of this indigenous grape. Maratheftiko Day is about supporting Cypriot wine and taking it to a new international audience,” President of the Cyprus Sommeliers Association George Kassianos said.
Pre-booking is essential. Tickets are €20 per person, including wine tastings and canapés. [email protected] or call 99 254491